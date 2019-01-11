Rachel Sanders, New Advertiser Intern

The Advertiser is pleased to announce that Rachel Sanders, student at Clemson University, is working (from school) as an intern for this newspaper.

Rachel said: “I love reading newspapers [as opposed to going on line for information].” That is a welcome word from a young person these days. Look for Rachel’s by line in this edition and many to come.

Articulate about her desires to learn the work of this newspaper, she readily has taken on tasks of writing (a specialty of hers) and learning about many jobs that go into the production of a newspaper.

Rachel is in her senior year at Clemson, majoring in English with an emphasis in writing and publications. A former Wardlaw Academy student, she excelled in her years there.

She is the daughter of Martha and Chuck Sanders, and granddaughter of Elaine and Theo Williams, all who have made the news recently as the Williams family received national recognition in their business.

A salute to Rachel as she shares her youthful energy and academic skills in giving this newspaper some new life.