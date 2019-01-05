The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office was informed of two separate vehicle related crimes on Square Circle Ranch Road in the North Augusta section of Edgefield County. The first crime was reported to have happened between 8:00 and 9:00 on the night of Dec. 20. According to the ECSO incident report, a resident of the 600 block of Square Circle Ranch Road reported that on the 20th, someone entered her 2004 burgundy Honda Accord and stole five $100 bills, a $25 Visa gift card, and 2 white Samsung 7” tablets that were still in the box and were valued at $100 each. A possible suspect in this crime was provided to law enforcement.

The second crime occurred at the same location and also on the same day. According to the ECSO report on this crime, a male living at the aforementioned residence reported to law enforcement that someone had taken lug nuts and the front tire off his 2000 Honda Accord and had attempted to remove the left rear tire. The stolen vehicle parts were estimated to be worth $200.