Visiting the County Veterans Affairs on Christmas Eve

Mary James, who works with the County Veterans Affairs, visited the county nursing homes on Christmas Eve. She brought a goodie gift for each one; toiletries and snacks. Mary explained, “I thoroughly enjoyed the conversation, spirit of the season and giving something to them as they sacrificed so much”. She continued, “Next year my goal is to involve the community for donations of different items, then add on some of the shut-in Veterans”.
