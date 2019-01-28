Where Are They Now?

Morgan Reel

Over the next few months, this column will spotlight various young adults from Edgefield County. This new series was inspired by my grandmother, Elaine Williams. Through this column, I hope to highlight the lives and accomplishments of young adults in the county in order to share their experiences with the Edgefield community.

By Rachel Sanders, Advertiser intern and Clemson U. senior.

Historically, Edgefield County has been home to hundreds of influential men and women that have impacted our state. Today, the Edgefield community is still developing young men and women to continue to positively affect our county and state. One of the many young adults from the community that is continuing this long legacy of leaders is Morgan Reel.

Morgan is the daughter of Charles (Sonny) and Marie Reel of Edgefield, SC. Morgan is a 2015 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. At Strom Thurmond, her love for science was channeled by Mr. Robert Khakee in both her physical science and chemistry classes. Her passion for medicine was then developed further through the CNA Program at The Strom Thurmond Career and Technology Center by Ms. Theresa Lilly and Ms. Diana Wintrow.

Morgan recently graduated from Clemson University in December 2018 with a BS in Biological Science and a minor in Chemistry. She was “exposed to the medical field at a young age” and gained valuable experience shadowing both Dr. Rainsford and Dr. Massie at the Edgefield County Hospital. Through shadowing, she learned how to “not only be a doctor, but to also become an advocate and a friend to all patients.” Morgan wants to become this type of doctor herself by specifically “building trust” through relationship with her future patients.

Currently, Morgan is an Undergraduate Research Head and a Human Physiology tutor for undergraduate students at Clemson University. Morgan will begin Medical School in August 2019 where she hopes to specialize in Orthopedics and then pursue a fellowship in Oncology. As she starts this new season, Morgan has come to realize that “Edgefield is not just a community, but it is more like a large family.” She finds comfort “knowing people in Edgefield genuinely care for her” and truly want her to succeed.

Congratulations on all of your accomplishments Morgan! The Edgefield community is excited to see what the future has in store for you!