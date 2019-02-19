Double Suicide in Edgefield County

A forty-three year old woman and a forty-nine year old man, both residents of a home on Brim Oak Drive in the North Augusta area of Edgefield County, were found dead in their home Feb. 12 as a result of what has been ruled a double suicide. According to an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report on the incident, law enforcement initially responded to the home after a relative of the deceased woman called law enforcement to report that she had not heard from the woman in 2 weeks and was concerned for her welfare. When a deputy responded to the home, however, there was no answer to his repeated knocks on the doors and windows. After law enforcement left the scene, a key holder to the home entered and discovered the bodies of the two in a bathroom inside the home.

An autopsy was performed on both bodies. The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office told the Advertiser that the manner of deaths for both victims came back with clear evidence of suicides. In addition to the autopsy rulings, suicide notes were found from both victims.