February 5, 2019

Helen Bain Dozier

Clarks Hill, SC

Helen Bain Dozier, 91, wife of the late Oscar V. Dozier, of Clarks Hill, SC entered into rest on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Friday, February 8, 2019 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Modoc, SC. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.

Mrs. Dozier was born in Helena, Ala. and was the daughter of the late George and Florence Powell Bain. She was a Homemaker and former Co-Owner of McCormick Messenger. She was of the Baptist Faith and volunteered in McCormick County at the voter poles and for the Red Cross.

Survivors include two grandchildren, Emily (Daniel) Alsdorf, and Michael Hammond; one son-in-law, Ted (Ginny) Hammond; one brother-in-law, Zack (Brenda) Dozier. She was predeceased by one daughter, George-Ann Hammond.

