February 6, 2019

James Edward Hudson, Sr.

Edgefield, SC

James Edward Hudson, Sr., 75, husband of Wille Jean Lockler Hudson of Goldmine Rd., Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Mr. Hudson was born in Dixie County, Fla. and was the son of the late L.B. and Iona

O-Steen. He was a retired Mechanical Millwright.

Survivors include his wife; one son, James E., Jr. (Eddie) Hudson; two daughters, Vickie (Jerry) Brannen, and Diana (Jerry) Christian; four grandchildren, Heath, and Caleb Brannen, Alex, and Kari Sprouse; 5 step-grandchildren, Katie, Kellie, and Kacie Christian, Michael Ravey, and Aliyah Sprouse; and one great-granddaughter, Grace Brannen.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date in Cross City, Fla.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

