Dateline: Johnston, SC

Myrtle Horne Beasley, 103, formerly of Bryant Drive, Greenwood, widow of Carlis G. Beasley died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Edgefield County Health Care.

Born in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Press Pickens “P.P.” Horne and Annie H. Horne. Myrtle retired from Panola Mills. She was a very accomplished seamstress. Up until her declining health she was a very active member of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Carlene Holmes (Morris) of Johnston; two grandchildren, Angela Jamros Hough (Michael) of Bishopville and Tonja Nichols Hutcherson (Steve) of Johnston; six great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday at South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Bishop Ray Boggs and Dr. Terry Bailey officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box C, Greenwood, SC 29648.

The family is at the home of her daughter in Johnston.

