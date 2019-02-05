Leads Presbyterian College’s Dr. of Occupational Therapy program

Dr. Nathan Herz

Dr. Nathan (“Ben”) Herz has joined Presbyterian College as an associate professor of occupational therapy and Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) program director. Herz brings more than 30 years of experience in occupational therapy education and practice.

“I am excited about coming to PC and looking forward to getting started on the program,” Herz said. “I was truly surprised at how friendly the faculty and staff were when I was there for the interview.

“I have coached and volunteered at Wardlaw Academy and know that a number of the students go to PC after graduation, and with all that I have heard, it will be a great place to go to school and now work.”

Herz developed and launched the OTD program at the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia. He also directed the master’s level OT program at the Medical College of Georgia (now Augusta University) and helped design the master’s program at the Jefferson College of Health Sciences in Roanoke, Virginia.

Herz says the values and principles set by PC make the College a great fit for the Occupational Therapy program.

“These values are certainly a basis for the OT program and creating caring, competent professionals,” he said. “Building on that, and both the pharmacy and physician’s assistant programs, OT has a great opportunity to contribute to the graduate professional culture that PC has created.”

Herz is a past treasurer of the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA), the national professional body, and he recently received an appointment to be on the Roster of Accreditation Evaluators (RAE) for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE).

Nathan “Ben” Herz, OTD, MBA, OTR, CEAS

Founding Director and Associate Professor

Presbyterian College

Occupational Therapy Doctorate Program

nbherz@presby.edu

864-938-3710