Lennie P. Bowick Joiner-Modoc, SC

Lennie Pearl Bowick Joiner, 72, beloved wife of Doyle C. Joiner, of 51 years, loving mother of Marie (Steven) Avon, and adored Granny of the love of her life, Thomas, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 3, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC., with burial in church cemetery.

Lennie was born in McCormick, SC on January 4, 1947 and was the youngest of 6 children of the late William and Pearl Bowick. After graduation Lennie entered the United States Navy in 1966. She was a proud Veteran and a member of the Edgefield American Legion, post 30 for 16 years, having served as Treasurer for 13 years.

She is also survived by her cherished sister and best friend, Frances Percival of Modoc; two brothers, Franklin (Brenda) Bowick of Troy, and Jerome Bowick of McCormick; a very special aunt, Georgia Lindley of McCormick; and numerous nieces, and nephews, cousins and friends.

Donations may be made in Lennie’s memory to St. Joseph’s Angel Foundation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., Augusta, GA 30909 or to the Edgefield American Legion, Post 30, PO Box 30, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

