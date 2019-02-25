Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

February 21, 2019

Lynn Talbert Godwin

Bluffton, SC

Lynn Talbert Godwin, 70, of Bluffton, SC entered into rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Ga.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Sweetwater Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM before the service at the church.

Ms. Godwin was born in Augusta, Ga and was the daughter of the late Alvin “Sweetie” and Letha Peeler Talbert. She was a Respiratory therapist for MCG, housewife, and mother.

Survivors include one daughter, Angelica Godwin; and one son, Chad Godwin. She was predeceased by one son, James “Jay” Luquire.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Palmetto Chapter, 1122 Lady St., Suite 640, Columbia, SC 29201, or www.jdrf.org.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

