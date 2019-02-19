Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
Established 1902
801 Columbia Road
Post Office Box 389
Edgefield, South Carolina 29824
February 13, 2019
Michelle L. Williams Cunningham
North Augusta, SC
Michelle Lynn Williams Cunningham, 43, of Big Oak Dr., North Augusta, SC entered into rest at her home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Cunningham was born in Augusta, GA and was the daughter of the late Terry and Dolly Story Fountain Williams. She was a Sales Clerk.
Survivors include two sons, Nathan, Jr., and Kevin Cunningham; one brother, Rick Harrison Donaldson; and one sister, Rhonda Donaldson (James) Turner.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.