Connect on Linked in

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

February 13, 2019

Michelle L. Williams Cunningham

North Augusta, SC

Michelle Lynn Williams Cunningham, 43, of Big Oak Dr., North Augusta, SC entered into rest at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.

Ms. Cunningham was born in Augusta, GA and was the daughter of the late Terry and Dolly Story Fountain Williams. She was a Sales Clerk.

Survivors include two sons, Nathan, Jr., and Kevin Cunningham; one brother, Rick Harrison Donaldson; and one sister, Rhonda Donaldson (James) Turner.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.