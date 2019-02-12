Connect on Linked in

February 7, 2019

Robert Melvin Quarles, Sr.

Johnston, SC

Robert Melvin Quarles, Sr., 63, husband of Lynn Langley Quarles of Allie Lane, Johnston, SC entered into rest Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Graveside services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Ebenezer Cemetery in Trenton, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mr. Quarles was born in Augusta, Ga and was the son of Rebecca Quarles Rhoden and the late Melvin Quarles. He was a Building Contractor and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; his mother and step-father, Ebbie Rhoden; one son, Robbie (Tanya) Quarles; one sister, Barbara (Joe) Jay; and three grandchildren, Nathan, Cade, and Allie.

Memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church, c/o Mark Fallaw, 203 Pine Knoll Lane, Edgefield, SC 29824 or Ebenezer Cemetery Fund, PO Box 103, Trenton, SC 29847.

