The Camellia Tea and More

With the Camellia Tea — scheduled for February 14, 2019 (yes! The day of LOVE), with a new time schedule of 2:30-5:00 p.m. – will come a publication written and edited by Karyn Sealy Bland and Henrietta Humphreys. It is called a “booklet” by its authors and will be available for sale at the tea.

Those who have seen the Camellia Kiosk at the Discovery Center will know some of the history and the personalities in the Edgefield camellia story that inspire the book. This and many other items of interest, including the Camellia Tea and some recipes from the sumptuous refreshment table the Camellia Club offers, will be a part of this booklet. For Edgefieldians and camellia devotees, the book is an addition to their library, as well as a gift for gardeners.

The new time, 2:30 on February 14, is to accommodate the many out-of-towners from over the state, Georgia, and North Carolina (and even Florida last year) who come and spend the day, have lunch and shop, and may then enjoy their afternoon tea amidst the beauty and elegance prepared by the Camellia Club at Magnolia Dale.

More about the book will come with its publication, imminent and welcomed.