By: Robert Scott

All writers in Op Ed are here to inform and acknowledge issues of importance to our communities, however these writings represent the views and opinions of the authors and not necessarily of The Advertiser.

Three Books :

I have been contemplating whether to continue my weekly editorial due to time constraints. Last week I received some encouragement I hadn’t expected. I won’t mention the individual by name, but I am sure he will know I am speaking about him, when he reads this.

Last week I was at a statewide meeting in Columbia, when a peer from another county, who is a member of another political party, as well as another race, asked me if I was going to continue writing my weekly editorial for the Edgefield Advertiser. He encouraged me to do so.

Knowing he took the time to read my column, and to personally encourage me meant a lot! Even though to be candid, there are many days I don’t complete my own work, and I personally question the investment of my time in this arena. His encouragement leads me to press on!

If you have been following my writing for the last three years, you know I strive to write about non-respecter of person issues. Things which unite, regardless of race, creed or socio-economic status. I have stated on more than one occasion I write about these things because I am extremely concerned about the cold civil war taking place in our republic, which is becoming vitriolic and at times demonic.

If you feel this trend too, and are concerned about it, I would highly recommend three books, which I believe may help us bridge some of the ill-informed gaps which must be crossed, if we plan to keep this cold civil war from boiling over.

The first one is The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion, by Jonathan Haidt. The second one is Them: Why We Hate Each Other and How to Heal, by Ben Sasse. The third book is particularly for individuals of the faith community, The Daniel Dilemma: How to Stand Firm & Love Well in a Culture of Compromise,by Chris Hodges.

While I don’t agree with everything in the first two books, I believe they are worth reading, or if you are like me, listening to. The third book, in my honest opinion is on the money.

More next week. Here’s wishing you a productive week!