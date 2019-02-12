Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

February 5, 2019

Toodie Katharine Parkman Kemp

Trenton, SC

Toodie Katharine Parkman Kemp, 95, wife of the late Henry Beattie Kemp, Sr. of Trenton, SC passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Edgefield County Hospital.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Kemp’s life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Larry Ford and Reverend Jeremy Beauford. Interment will follow at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. Mrs. Kemp’s family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the church.

Mrs. Kemp was born October 12, 1923 in Saluda County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Lula Parkman. A 1944 graduate of Winthrop College, she earned a B.S. degree in Education in three years, later earning her M.Ed. from the University of South Carolina. A fourth-grade teacher for forty years, she taught in Mullins, Anderson, and Graniteville. The focus of her life was her relationship with the Lord, whom she served faithfully. An active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, she served as Sunday School teacher and was devoted to sharing her Lord through missions in her church, the Edgefield Association, and at the state level. Much of her life was spent with her family whom she loved dearly. Mrs. Kemp was known as an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and working in her flowers. On her 92ndbirthday, the Town of Trenton issued a proclamation honoring Mrs. Kemp for her lifelong contributions to her family and the Trenton community. The family expresses heartfelt appreciation to those who helped provide loving care, especially Dr. Hugh Morgan, Hospice Care of the South Carolina, and Ms. Patsy Williams.

She is survived by two sisters, May and Fay Parkman; a nephew, Jack B. Jones, II, his wife Maureen, and children J. B. Jones, III, and Tori Jones; her grandchildren, Kathy Kemp Illingworth (George), Henry B. Kemp, III (Debra), Susan Coggins (Bill), and Albert O. Kemp; her great-grandchildren, Cal and Elizabeth Coggins, Kara Illingworth Schaefer (Chris), and Charles Illingworth (Christine), and Andrew and Kathleen Kemp and Austin Jester; her great-great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Elijah Schaefer. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carrie Sue Jones; her brother, Henry Parkman; and a step-son, Henry Beattie Kemp, Jr.

Memorials may be made to the ministry of your choice, the Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646, or the designated Southern Baptist Mission Offerings, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 303 Airport Rd., Trenton, SC 29847.

