Veteran’s Memorial Park Takes Giant Step Forward

Members of Edgefield’s Hezzie Griffis Post 30 teamed with soldiers of the SCARNG to re-position the M60A3 Tank on its new pad last Monday morning. The repositioning of the tank makes it possible for the Memorial Park committee to move forward with park development. The next step is to move the flagpole donated to the American Legion by Senator Massey and to begin work on the paved walkways, memorial pavers, landscaping and benches. Citizens are invited to support the development of the park. Memorial pavers may be purchased to honor any veteran or anyone that supported our veterans in time of war. For additional information contact Tommy Tripp @ 803-336-9127 or committee members Roger Ellis, Jimmy Painter, Jane Doolittle, Jo Jo Doolittle, Doyle Joiner or Vernon Holmes.