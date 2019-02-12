Where are they now?

By Rachel Sanders, Advertiser intern, Clemson Univ. senior

Bailey grew up in the business world, but also learned firsthand about business from Mrs. Trudi Belcher in the Life Skills class offered at FWA. In this class, Bailey “got a taste of what a real business class was like.” Originally, Bailey had planned on going into the banking industry after graduating from USC; however, working at Pendarvis Chevrolet showed him that his passions for finance and other areas of business “translated to the real world.” After graduating from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Finance from the Darla Moore School of Business, Bailey moved to Wilmington, NC. There Bailey worked and learned from Mr. Mark Santilli and others within the car industry. This opportunity gave Bailey a chance to learn from other business men and then bring the knowledge back to Pendarvis Chevrolet.

Now, Bailey is living in Augusta, GA, and commuting to Edgefield, SC for work. Bailey has enjoyed building relationships with people in the community through working as a General Sales Manager for Pendarvis Chevrolet. He says, “it’s not just selling cars, but rather creating trust and friendships with people” he comes in contact with. Bailey knew he would move back to the area at some point and is “happy and proud” to be back working in his hometown. He hopes to continue working in Edgefield at Pendarvis Chevrolet for the years to come.

Welcome back home Bailey! The Edgefield community is also happy and proud to have you!