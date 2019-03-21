Aiken County Raccoon Potentially Exposes One Person to Rabies 

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today that one person has been referred to their health care provider after being potentially exposed to rabies by a raccoon that tested positive for the disease. The potential exposure occurred March 16 when the victim was bitten by a raccoon on the North Augusta Greeneway Walking Trail. The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing March 18 and was confirmed to have rabies later that day. “Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies.” It’s important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways for residents to protect themselves, their family and pets from this fatal disease. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space,” Vaughan said. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator.” Anyone with reason to believe they or their family members or pets have come into contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies should call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637 during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.). Be sure to immediately wash any part of the body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water, and seek medical attention. To report a bite or exposure during holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902. This raccoon is the third animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2019. There have been 32 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2013, South Carolina has averaged approximately 108 positive cases a year. In 2018, four of the 100 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County. Contact information for DHEC’s local Bureau of Environmental Health Services offices is available at scdhec.gov/EAOffices. For more information about rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies. ###