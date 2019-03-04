Mercantile Funeral Home

March 2, 2019

Andy L. Brumbles

Johnston, SC

Andy L. Brumbles, 67, husband of Nancy Derrick Brumbles of Ridgeview Lake Rd., Johnston, SC entered into rest Friday, March 01, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, March 05, 2019 at Mt. of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mr. Brumbles was born in Mullins, SC and was the son of the late Parnell and Emmie Atkinson Brumbles. He was a self-employed Restaurateur and a member of Philippi Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Kelli (George) Craig; two grandchildren, Isabella and Natalie Craig; three brothers, Frank, Stovall, and Mike Brumbles; two sisters, Kitty Lane, and Susie Owens.

Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

