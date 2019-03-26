Another Report of Shots Fired in Edgefield

March 26 -In what is becoming an all too common occurrence for the town of Edgefield of late, there was another report of shots being fired within the town Monday evening, March 25. The reports were again in the same area as have been several of the other reported shots being fired; the Buncombe Street area, specifically Plum Road this time. Edgefield Police Chief Ronnie Carter, who spoke to the AdvertiserTuesday morning after the incident, stated that officers with his department responded to the area, but, as has been the case with all the other reports of shots being fired, no one was talking. In fact, Carter said that this time, no one would even admit to hearing the shots. “It’s tough when nobody wants to help you for their own safety,” Carter said. Not only have there been reports of shots being fired within this area recently, but as Carter reminded, this area is the same in which the cash register from the recent burglary of the gas station in town was found.

When asked if perhaps the citizens are not speaking due to fear, Carter replied that that could be part of the reason. However, he also said that it could be that citizens just do not want to get involved. Whatever that case, Carter urged, “Somebody has got to say something. At least point us in the right direction.”