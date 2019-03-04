George T. Edwards – Leesville, SC

Mercantile Funeral Home

Johnston Chapel

384 Lee St.

Johnston, South Carolina 29832

(803) 275-2509 or (803) 637-6536

March 02, 2019

George T. Edwards, age 87, of Leesville, SC, formerly of Columbia, SC went home with the Lord on Friday, March 01, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St. Johnston, SC 29832 with the Rev. Bob Woodyard officiating. Burial with Military Honors at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Johnston, SC following services. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM before the service at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

Mr. Edwards was born in Johnston, SC, to the late Alonzo and Edna Eubanks Edwards and was a member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents: he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ida Schmitt Edwards (native of Wurzburg, Germany), his brothers, Earl, Simmie, Clyde and his sister Annie Ruth Edwards.

He leaves behind his treasured sons, Frank (Lisa) Edwards of Atlanta, GA and Jim Edwards of Columbia, SC, grandchildren Nichole (Brannon) Harris, Sarah (Jared) Worley and six great-grandchildren. Relatives include his niece, Jeanette (Clyde) Holmes, nephews Larry (Tammy) Edwards and Tony Edwards. Other relatives include sister in law, Thea Fegelein, nieces and nephews, Rainer (Reinhilde) Fegelein, Isabella (Sven) Wunsche, Florian (Ursula Schlichtmann) Fegelein, Bettina Fegelein, Daniela (Stefan) Petzold, Jutta (Willi) Scheele, Ulrich (Annette)Schmitt and many other loved ones in Germany and America.

George served in the U.S. Army for 23 years, including tours overseas in Germany, Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star. After retiring from the Army in 1975, he went to work with the Defense Department as a representative for Tank Automotive Command (TACOM) at Fort Jackson, SC. George was called out of retirement to work for TACOM once again during the first Gulf War.

George loved spending time with all his family in America and Germany. He enjoyed many good times with his retired military buddies. He especially loved spending time with friends and the staff at Lizard’s Thicket in Lexington. He liked bluegrass music and going to Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor. One of his passions was attending car shows with his 1941 Ford Coupe which he completely restored himself using his many years of automotive knowledge.

For the last nineteen months he lived with and was cared for by the wonderful caregivers and staff at Oak Leaf Village of Lexington. He was loved by many. George will forever be missed for his joy of life, warmth and quick-witted sense of humor.

Memorials may be made to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 632 Rocky Creek Rd., Johnston, SC 29832 or to a charity of your choice.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.