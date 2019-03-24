Mercantile Funeral Home

March 23, 2019

Louie Olin Welborn, Jr.

Johnston, SC

Louie Olin Welborn, Jr., 78, husband of the late Gloria Combs Welborn of Woodside Dr., Johnston, SC entered into rest Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Services will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Double Branches Pentecostal Holiness Church in Ridge Spring, SC., with burial in Mt. of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM before the service at the church.

Mr. Welborn was born in Atlanta, GA and was the son of the late Louie Olin, Sr., and Annie Goodwin Welborn. He was a retired Heavy-Duty Equipment Supervisor for Edgefield County and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Survivors include one daughter, Ann (Rick) Reeves; one son, Olin (Patricia) Welborn; one grandson, Andrew (Linda) Butler; one step grandson, Mark Reeves; and 3 great grandchildren, Chasity, Charisa, and Clarissa Butler.

Memorials may be made to Double Branches Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3344 Hwy 23, Ridge Spring, SC 29129.

Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

