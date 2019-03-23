Money Talks Monday Program in Johnston

Group that shared in the Money Talks workshop

Edgefield County Family Literacy Program in collaboration with Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. recently concluded ‘Money Talk Mondays’: A Three-Day Financial Literacy Workshop series purposed to promote financial health and family stability. The February workshops, held at the Johnston Learning Center were open to the community, students of the Family Literacy Program and the attendees’ children. Topics including – saving, budgeting, debt, and credit/credit scores – were introduced at the workshops with the Money Habitudes card game used to consider the question – “It’s Your Money, What’s Your Attitude?” Throughout the series, numerous practical tips were shared on financial management and personal finance questions were answered by the facilitator, Earline H. Broaden, chair of the Aiken Delta’s economic development committee. During the sessions, other Deltas: Dr. Marsha Harris, Sheryl Key and Alice Mercer assisted by Teacher Cadets from Strom Thurmond High School, facilitated money games and other hands on activities with school aged children. Child care was provided for pre-school children. The participants enjoyed family dinner and fellowship at the conclusion of each evening. There were book giveaways and other incentives provided to attendees. Participants regarded the workshops as: “Amazing”, “Very good lessons, and learned a lot!” The financial literacy series was initiated by Renee W. Williams, Parenting and Family Literacy Coordinator for Edgefield County School District Adult Education and Family Literacy Program. Special thanks to: the Edgefield County Chapter of the NAACP and Dr. Robert R.Brightharp for the monetary donations.Also special thanks to: Strom Thurmond High School Teacher Cadets: Aliyah Griffin, Katherine Lewis, Nia Lott, Ashley Mims, Meg Prince, and Kiana Ryans for assisting with childcare. The Edgefield County Family Literacy Program seeks to continue serving the children and families of Edgefield County through various literacy outreach projects. “Knowledge is a treasure, but practice is the key to it.” Lao Tzu.