Ridge Peach Festival Seeks Vendors.

: Vendor creates his wares to sell

Trenton, SC — The Trenton Community Development Association is wrapping up vendor participation for the upcoming 2018 Ridge Peach Festival scheduled for Saturday, June 15thfrom 9AM to 4PM in Trenton’s town park. This year marks the festival’s 49thyear.

Retailers, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and not-for-profit organizations make up the majority of booth participants. Registration fees vary based on size of booth and vendor designation. This information is outlined in detail on the application page at ridgepeachfestival.com. Applications can be printed, completed, signed and mailed to TCDA at PO Box 56 Trenton, SC 29847. After May 15th, the Trenton Community Development Association cannot guarantee inclusion in event promotion or consider requests for specific space within the park.

The Ridge Peach Festival is a celebration of peach farming, an important segment of agriculture in South Carolina. This festival is nestled in the shade of old oak and pecan trees in the town’s park. Admission is free to the public.

For additional information, call Jay Summer at 803.991.3157 or email peachfestivalchair@gmail.com.

###