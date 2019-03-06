Winners in DYW Event, February 23

The Distinguished Young Women of Edgefield County were selected in a pageant held February 23. The following were chosen as winners. Pictured from left to right are Abby Bowser, Fitness Award & Spirit Award; Whitney Davis, First Runner-Up, Interview Award, Self-Expression Award, Talent Award & Spirit Award; Reagan Creasy, North Edgefield County’s Distinguished Young Woman, Scholastic Award, Talent Award, Fitness Award; Victoria Jackson, South Edgefield County’s Distinguished Young Woman, Interview Award, Self-Expression Award and Lillian Mann, Be Your Best Self Essay Award.