Burton Center Staff Honored

Pictured from L to R: 1strow: Aquita Plair, Kathleen Jones, Jessica Moore, Demetrie Fuller, Tracy Coleman, Doris Watt 2ndrow: Melony Williams 3rdrow: Joel Smart, Carolyn Williamson, Wanda Spence, Deloris Adams, Austin Gambrell, Betty Williams 4thRow: Deborah Aiken, Chanta Williams, Carol Turner, Betty Keller 5thRow: Sheila Padget, Teresa Syrkett, Jerred Carnell, Doris Cannady 6th Row: Sonja Cummings, Cerrita Pixley, Brenda Hawkins, Louise Robinson. A number of those awarded were not in the photo, but names mentioned in story.

Thirty-one staff members were honored Burton Center’s Annual Service Awards luncheon at the Greenwood Country Club on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Jimmy Burton welcomed everyone to the luncheon and thanked the staff for over 390 years of service caring for people with special needs.Dr. Danny Nicholson, President of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, was the guest speaker.

Awards: 30 years– Laurie Cordell, Sonja Cummings,Wanda Spence; 25 years– Louise Robinson, Carol Turner; 20 years: Lynell Blair, Brenda Hawkins, Kathleen Jones, Teresa Syrkett; 15 years: Aqueda Plair, Joel Smart, Jimmy Burton; 10 years: Deborah Aiken, Doris Cannady, Trent Cason, Tracy Coleman, Fay Hicks, Bettye Johnson, Gail Johnson, Betty Minck, Jessica Moore, Sheila Padgett, Debra Rhodes, Betty Williams, Chanta Williams, Melony Williams; 5 Years: Deloris Adams, Rosa Bouknight, Jerred Carnell, Jan Everett, Demetrie Fuller, Austin Gambrell, Mary Hicks, Brittley Jennings, Betty Keller, Cerrita Pixley, Lachelle Rauch, Barbara Schneider, Dena Smith, Doris Watt, Carolyn Williamson.

Burton Center provides services for over 1,200 people with disabilities and special needs Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties. For more information, visit www.burtoncenter.orgor call 864-942-8900.