Community Sunrise Service

A tradition that is being carried on for the community is the Sunrise Service at Slade Lake on Sunday morning, April 21, Easter morning. The time is 7:00 a.m.

Churches providing for the program are Edgefield United Methodist, Edgefield First Baptist, and Trinity Community Church. On the program will be Rev. Judson King of EUM and Rev. Aaron Tripp of EFB. The minister delivering the sermon will be Anthony Brown of Trinity Community Church.

Rev. Brown came to Trinity as pastor in January of 2018. He and his family are native Edgefieldians and he has served in pastorates around the state of South Carolina prior to coming to Trinity.