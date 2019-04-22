Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

April 22, 2019

Daniel L. “Dan” Carroll

Johnston, SC

Daniel L. “Dan” Carroll, 91, husband, of Mary Berry Carroll of Berry Farm Rd., Johnston, SC entered into rest Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Harmony United Methodist Church, with burial in church cemetery.

Mr. Carroll was born in Johnson County, NC and was the son of the late William and Donnie Richardson Carroll. He was a retired supervisor for S.C.E. & G. and a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church, where he was very active, an avid gardener, and he liked to share his harvest with the community.

Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Ann C. (Dale) Hunt, Karen (Don) Painter, and Donna C. Higgenbottom; seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Danny Carroll and a grandson, Michael Pace.

Memorials may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 311, Johnston, SC 29832.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.