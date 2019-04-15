Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

April 12, 2019

Donnie Edward Herron

Vance, SC

Donnie Edward Herron, 70, of Vance, SC entered into rest on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, SC.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Edgefield, SC with burial in Eastview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 noon before the service at the church.

Mr. Herron was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of the late A.H. and Frances Sharp Herron. He was a retired District Manager for Tri-County Electric.

Survivors include two sons, Tony (Michelle) Hutto, and Paul Herron; one daughter, Connie H. (Charlie) Calaway; three sisters, Judy Mims, Cathy Auvenshine, and Beverly Shields; one brother, Billy Herron; and six grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Fellowship Church, PO Box 266, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

