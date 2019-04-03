Easler Signs With Florence Darlington Tech

Autumn Easler signed to play softball with Florence Darlington Technical College on Friday. Easler is a multi-sport athlete. She can be found on the volleyball and basketball court as well as on the softball field. Coach Kelly McIlvried said, “I am very proud of Autumn for working hard and achieving her goal to play softball at the collegiate level. I have had the

privilege of coaching Autumn since she started playing for Strom Thurmond as a middle school student. She is not only a very talented athlete but a great student. She works hard in everything she does and I am very excited to see her reach this goal. During the years that she has played for Strom Thurmond she has led the team defensively and offensively. She has been a true leader

for this team and program over the last couple of years she has played. While this program will miss her next year, we are so excited to see what the future