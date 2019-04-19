A 2008 Freightliner truck pulling a trailer was involved in a fatal fiery crash on Hwy 23 West near Flat Rock Road in Edgefield, Tuesday, April 16. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling north on Hwy 23 around 7:00 in the evening when the driver went off the right side of the road, lost control of the truck, and then traveled off the left side of the road where he struck an embankment and a tree. The truck caught fire and was engulfed in flames. There were no passengers and no other vehicles involved in this accident. A positive identification had not been made on the driver at the time of this reporting. That identification is expected to come tomorrow following an autopsy. The driver was entrapped in the vehicle. It was unclear whether or not he was wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.