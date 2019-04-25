Heritage Trail Pottery Tour

By on No Comment

Heritage Trail Pottery Tour

The Annual Heritage Trail Pottery Tour is set for May 4 and 5.  On Saturday, May 4, the hours are from 10:00 to 5:00, when the listed pottery studios will be open for tour guests and for sales of their products. On Sunday, May 5, the ours are noon to 5 p.m.

The Groundhog Kiln in Edgefield will be opening that Saturday from 9-10:00 a.m. on Crest Rd. in Edgefield.

Among those showing pottery during the tour are: Edgefield Clay Works, 835 Airport Rd., Johnston; PKPottery, 79 Wood Duck Drive (720 Plum Branch Rd.); Phenix Factory Old Edgefield Pottery, 230 Simpkins St., Edgefield; The Ridge Clay Arts, 402 Calhoun St. Johnston; Main&Maxwell Studios, 210 Main St., Greenwood; pARTners in CLAY, 550 Center St. Greenwood; Sandy Singletary Studio, 206 Briggs Rd. Greenwood; The Art Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St.  Eight Studios to visit and 30 plus potters to meet, all in two days of fun, is the message.

Heritage Trail Pottery Tour added by on
View all posts by admin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.