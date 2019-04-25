The Annual Heritage Trail Pottery Tour is set for May 4 and 5. On Saturday, May 4, the hours are from 10:00 to 5:00, when the listed pottery studios will be open for tour guests and for sales of their products. On Sunday, May 5, the ours are noon to 5 p.m.

The Groundhog Kiln in Edgefield will be opening that Saturday from 9-10:00 a.m. on Crest Rd. in Edgefield.

Among those showing pottery during the tour are: Edgefield Clay Works, 835 Airport Rd., Johnston; PKPottery, 79 Wood Duck Drive (720 Plum Branch Rd.); Phenix Factory Old Edgefield Pottery, 230 Simpkins St., Edgefield; The Ridge Clay Arts, 402 Calhoun St. Johnston; Main&Maxwell Studios, 210 Main St., Greenwood; pARTners in CLAY, 550 Center St. Greenwood; Sandy Singletary Studio, 206 Briggs Rd. Greenwood; The Art Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Eight Studios to visit and 30 plus potters to meet, all in two days of fun, is the message.