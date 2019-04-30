Connect on Linked in

April 28, 2019

James M. “Jim” Rose, Sr.

Johnston, SC

James Marion “Jim” Rose, Sr., 92, husband of Kathryn Todd Rose, of Johnston, SC entered into rest on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel. Interment will be private.

Mr. Rose was born in Abbeville, SC and was the son of the late J.C. and Ethna Patterson Rose. He was retired from Jim’s Exxon Station in Johnston and attended Johnston Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife; five children, Susan (Everett) Jones, Kathy (Mike) Haggard, Marion (Lena) Rose, Kenneth (Hazel) Rose, and Wanda (Heyward) McCarty; ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to The Boys Farm, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108.

The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 PM at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC 29832.

