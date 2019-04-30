Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

April 29, 2019

Jorge Pacifico, Jr.

Aiken, SC

Jorge Pacifico, Jr. 61, husband of Debra Auvenshine Pacifico entered into rest on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home with Steve Levy, his brother-in-law officiating, he will be laid to rest at Aiken Memorial Gardens in Aiken, SC. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM before the service at the funeral home.

Jorge Pacifico, Jr. was born December 7, 1957 and was the son of the late Jorge and Maria Auxiliadora Pacifico. Jorge moved to the United States of America from Brazil in 1980 and married Debra Auvenshine Pacifico in 1984. He and his wife have owned a construction business for more than 30 years and served communities all across the CSRA. He was a loving husband, father, and vovo. He made friends with everyone he met and cared deeply for others.

Survivors include his wife, Debra, his children, Vanessa Pacifico (Kevin) Young, Jorgedebro (Rachel Garner) Pacifico, and Melissa Pacifico; two grandsons, Emerson Carter Pacifico and Krew Michael Young. Jorge also leaves behind eight siblings, their spouses, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was loved by his father-in-law Debro Auvenshine, his in-laws, Danny and Shelia Auvenshine, and his many close friends and neighbors. He is predeceased by his nephews, Abraham Pacifico and Jorge Broadus.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to help with final expenses. You can make donations through this link www.gofundme.com/jorge-pacifico-gbm-cancer-battle.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

