April 3, 2019

Lenard D. “Lenny” Schneider

Simpsonville, SC

Lenard David “Lenny” Schneider, 42 of Simpsonville, SC entered into rest on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Funeral Services will be 2 PM Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Edgefield First Baptist Church in Edgefield, SC with burial in Eastview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the church.

Mr. Schneider was born in Las Vegas, NV and was the son of Joseph A. Schneider and Jean Daniel (Manley) Parker. He was a Network Administrator for Mt. Verron Mills in Greenville, SC.

and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his parents; five brothers, Joseph A. Schneider, Jr., Charles D. (Tabitha) Schneider, Garry D. (Amie) Schneider, Manley D. “Bud” (Donna) Parker, and Chris L. (Angelina) Parker; one sister, Ginger (Paul) Taylor.

