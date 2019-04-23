Connect on Linked in

Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

David T. Burnett Fax: (803)637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

801 Columbia Road

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com

April 22, 2019

Pennie Brunson Shaw

Edgefield, SC

Pennie Brunson Shaw, 78, wife of the late Robert G. Shaw entered into rest on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Willowbrook Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.

Mrs. Shaw was born in Thomson, GA and the daughter of the late Samuel C. and Felicia Mims Brunson. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of St. Andrews Methodist Church in Orangeburg, SC.

Survivors include a special caregiver, Shara Merritt.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.