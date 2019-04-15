Southern Belle Cuts the Ribbon for Grand Opening    

Courtney Dorn cuts the ribbon for her new family-friendly salon.

Southern Belle Styles and Boutique celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, April 13. The event included an open house, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and refreshments. Southern Belle is located at 139 Faulkner Mountain Road, next to Hickory Hill Farm.

Owner and lead stylist Courtney Dorn is excited to open a family-friendly salon with a breathtaking view. “The salon sits next to my family’s dairy farm, so my clients can enjoy the most beautiful view while getting pampered. And because the milk plant is across the street, customers can grab fresh dairy products and get their hair done in the same trip,” said Dorn.

She is a 2017 graduate of the Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology and a former Ulta Brow Bar specialist. She will offer services for men, women and children. Her specialties include: haircuts and color, makeup, nose waxing and brow services. She also is available for weddings, proms and photo shoots. “I think the community will appreciate not having to drive far for services traditionally offered in larger cities.”

The barn-inspired salon and boutique is nestled in a picturesque setting of lush green pastures and old, shady oak trees. The front and back porches welcome folks to sit a spell, perfect for sipping sweet tea or enjoying a refreshing pint of Hickory Hill Milk.

Inside the boutique, visitors can purchase hair products, jewelry, handbags, farmhouse décor and clothing with a Southern flair.