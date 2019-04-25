Tom Poland to Speak at EPA Meeting

Edgefield Preservation Association

104 Courthouse Square

Edgefield, SC 29824

803-637-4010

EdgefieldSCPreservation@gmail.com

The public is cordially invited to the Edgefield Preservation Association (EPA) meeting on Sunday, April 28th, at 3:00 p. m., in the Lynch Building Annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. The guest speaker will beTom Poland, who is the author of twelve books and more than 1,200 magazine features and columns.

A Southern writer, his work has appeared in magazines throughout the South. Mr. Polandgrew up in Lincoln County, Georgia. People first came to know his work in South Carolina Wildlifemagazine, where he wrote features and served as managing editor.

Mr. Poland lives in Columbia, South Carolina where he writes about Georgialina—his name for eastern Georgia and South Carolina.

He is going to speak on the “lost” aspects of South Carolina’s culture and history along the back roads. Its remnants from previous times … ruins … vanishing customs, unique Southern characters, and life in rural outposts and small towns.