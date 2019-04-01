Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

March 29, 2019

Virginia Collins Hammack

Edgefield, SC

Virginia Collins Hammack, 89, wife of the late Perry Hammack of Edgefield, SC entered into rest Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Services will be held 2 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at McKendree United Methodist Church, Edgefield, SC with burial to follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM before the service at the church fellowship hall.

Mrs. Hammack was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter of the late D. Self and Lela Mae Dorn Collins. She was retired from Edgefield Medical Clinic and a member of McKendree United Methodist Church.

Survivors include one son, James L. Hammack; one granddaughter, Michelle (Wayne) Hopper; and two great grandchildren, Gracie Lechnar, and Cash Hopper. She was predeceased by a grandchild, Leslie A. Hammack.

Memorials may be made to McKendree UMW, c/o Arrilla Dorn, 139 McKendree Dr., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

