At the Invitation of Self Healthcare Services, Businesses Respond

CEO Carlos Milanes is pictured with his assistant, Deidre Collins (left) and two members of the Edgefield Healthcare (hospital) Auxiliary, Jackie Simpkins and Catherine Butler, right and far right)

Breaking through a long “dry spell” of no Business After Hours for some time, Self Healthcare entertained at NWTF headquarters in Edgefield with an array of foods, Self Regional personalities and leaders, and hospital staff (medical personnel and their staff). The response to the invitation from the three Self medical entities in the County to the public brought out retail businesses, medically oriented agencies, banking representatives, media of the area, real estate executives, and political leaders. Among the field of education reps was the new Edgefield County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman.

The gathering place at NWTF, where some of their museum items are exhibited, always lends a welcoming air, especially when one looks above at the howling (stuffed of course) wolf and other examples of taxidermy looking down on the human element below. The comfort of nature is a part of the scene.

Director Donna Livingston was there from the Chamber, which helped as a sponsor of this event. She made note that there were at least 70 who had attended by early evening. Some were missed at the event – Dr. Beth Gordineer was out of the country but Dr. Robert Brightharp of Peach Tree Medical was there. The blue uniforms of Family Healthcare Edgefield were omnipresent.

Guests took time away from greeting their business friends to hear, with introductions from Edgefield County Healthcare CEO Carlos Milanes, Dr. William H. Keith, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Self Regional. He spoke a greeting to the guests, words which gave a pledge of giving to the community the best services possible in the way of medical assistance. Other Self Regional representatives attending were: Kendall Gunter, Marketing Coordinator for Self Regional Healthcare and Todd Tamalunias, VP Operations, Self Medical Group.