Bingo May 2 and Concert-In-The-Park May 3 Lead Into Peach Festival

This coming weekend, the Johnston, SC, Peach Blossom Festival will showcase great entertainment, arts and crafts, food concessions, a parade, games for children, a cruise-in, and much more. The popular Festival is now in its 36th year.

The parade Grand Marshal this year is Margaret Dawes Edwards, who has spent most of her adult life making the Johnston and Edgefield County a better place to work and live. A reception will be held after the parade at the Chamber of Commerce office for Ms. Edwards. Former students, former colleagues, and friends are all invited to visit there.

The day’s entertainment begins at 9 a.m. with local band Steele Justice. After the 10 a.m. parade, Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath will give the welcome, followed by a Prayer of Dedication from Rev. Rev. Frank Nicholson, Pastor of Messiah Kingdom. Then local Boy Scouts Troop 30 will present the Colors, and the National Anthem will be performed by Strom Thurmond High School (STHS) Student Avery Williams. After the National Anthem, the Aiken Sherriff’s Bag Pipe Band will perform.

From 11-11:30 a.m. is a performance by the Johnston Elementary School Chorus, followed by the Abbeville Cloggers and Digital Vinyl, who perform blues and classic rock. Also performing are Edgefield County Acoustic, Studio 96 Group Fitness Center Featuring Zumba Fitness and Belly Dance, STHS Gospel Choir, and rounding out the afternoon is Steele Justice.

The entertainment is free and concludes about 4 p.m.

Last year, thousands of patrons descended on Johnston to enjoy the day set aside to honor the peach industry, which has been so important in the development of the area. Each year, the Town goes all out with the Festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.

This year’s Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Entertainment Sponsors are Dr. Hugh Morgan Family Practice and Titan Farms.

The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Corporate Sponsors are Edgefield County Health Care, First Citizens Bank, IGA, J.W. Yonce and Sons, NAPA of Johnston/Edgefield, Dominion Energy, Northland Communications, Hospice Care of South Carolina, Bridgestone, Herlong Ford, National Wild Turkey Federation, Pendarvis Chevrolet, and U.S. Fibers.