BREAKING NEWS- Grimm Takes Helm of Strom Thurmond High School

Edgefield County School District Board of Trustees hired Robert Grimm as Strom Thurmond High School’s new principal at its May 14, 2019 board meeting. “I’m excited about his experience and we are fortunate to have him joining our team,” said Dr. O’Gorman, ECSD Superintendent. Grimm’s administrative experience includes five years as North Charleston High School’s principal.

During Grimm’s tenure at North Charleston High School, the school’s four-year graduation rate rose from 44 percent in 2011 to 66 percent in 2015. In addition, End-of-course tests passage rates increased from 38% to 70%. “We wanted a leader with a track record of quantifiable successes in student achievement and the ability to build strong relationships with students, faculty, staff, parents, and stakeholders. Robert Grimm fits the bill,” said Robin Ball, ECSD Board Chairperson.

Since leaving North Charleston High School, Grimm has served as Lincoln High School’s principal. Lincoln High School is in South Dakota and is one of the top rated schools in South Dakota. “His range of experiences from improving a poorly performing school to taking a top rated school and enhancing its programs means he has the skill sets necessary to meet the needs of all students,” added O’Gorman. While leading Lincoln High School, Grimm implemented programs to ensure freshmen success and aid in recovery efforts for all students.

Grimm served in the United States Air Force as a Survival Equipment Specialist and in the Air Force Reserves as a Civil Engineer. His previous experience includes teaching middle school Language Arts and Math, Assistant Principal at two middle schools and assistant principal of Curriculum and Instruction at a high school. Grimm’s curriculum and instructional experiences include implementing and administering PLTW (Engineering), Academy of Engineering, Plato Lab, and Reading Recovery. Grimm has also served as an Exceptional Children administrator and Athletic Director.