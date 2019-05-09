Christy Chauncey Stone- Jackson, SC

Connect on Linked in

Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Christy Chauncey Stone, 47, of Fischer Rd., Jackson, SC entered into rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Services will be held at 6 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Mrs. Stone was born in Chattanooga, TN and was the daughter of Judy Gibson (Larry) Lewis and the late Dennis Lebron Chauncey.

Survivors include one son, Cody Stone; and one sister, Denise C. (Donald) Morris.

