Congressman Jeff Duncan

Community Office Hours
While Congressman Duncan will be in Washington, D.C. next week due to the House of Representatives being in session, his outreach to constituents will continue through staff led community office hours, an initiative he has conducted for several years. These office hours will give constituents an opportunity to seek assistance on any issue involving a federal agency or discuss issues of concern. Common agencies that constituents seek help in working with are the VA, IRS, and Social Security Administration (SSA).
May 21, 2019
Edgefield – Edgefield Town Hall
402 Main Street
Edgefield, SC 29824
10:00am – 12:00pm
Saluda – Saluda Town Hall
100 S Jefferson Street
Saluda, SC 29138
2:00pm – 4:00pm
For questions contact the Clinton District Office at 864-681-1028