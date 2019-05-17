Congressman Jeff Duncan

Community Office Hours

While Congressman Duncan will be in Washington, D.C. next week due to the House of Representatives being in session, his outreach to constituents will continue through staff led community office hours, an initiative he has conducted for several years. These office hours will give constituents an opportunity to seek assistance on any issue involving a federal agency or discuss issues of concern. Common agencies that constituents seek help in working with are the VA, IRS, and Social Security Administration (SSA).

May 21, 2019

Edgefield – Edgefield Town Hall

402 Main Street

Edgefield, SC 29824

10:00am – 12:00pm

Saluda – Saluda Town Hall

100 S Jefferson Street

Saluda, SC 29138

2:00pm – 4:00pm

For questions contact the Clinton District Office at 864-681-1028