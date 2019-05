A 2.0 earthquake struck McCormick County around 1 a.m. Monday, May 27, according to Edgefield County EMA Director Suzy Spurgeon. The quake is said to have occurred near the Georgia/South Carolina border around the Savannah River. There were no reports of damage. Interestingly, Spurgeon said that an 8.0 earthquake struck South America later that day a little before noon our time. That earthquake hit the Amazon jungle in Peru and did cause damage and injuries to about half a dozen people.