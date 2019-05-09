Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536
May 6, 2019
Eleanor Nelson Evans
Johnston, SC
Eleanor Nelson Evans, 85, of Clarksville, TN, previously of Johnston, SC, passed away peacefully at her Tennessee residence Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Visitation will be at of 12 noon at the fellowship hall of the Johnston Presbyterian Church at 700 Mims Street, Johnston, SC. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm in the church with Pastor Paul Volpitto officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Johnston, SC.
Mrs. Evans, a native of Whitmire, SC, had been a long-time resident of Johnston, SC prior to relocating to Tennessee. She owned and operated the Mar-San Beauty Salon on Calhoun Street prior to her retirement. She was a member of Johnston Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Evans was predeceased by her husband, H.L. Evans and her son, Sandy Evans. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Beasley; two grandchildren, Neil Beasley and Melissa Martinez; three great-grandchildren, Mikayla Beasley, Elayna Martinez, and Ethan Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Chad Wilbanks, Randy Bunch, Dennis Evans, Shane Evans,
Chris Sligh, and Brian Dickard.
Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Alzheimer’s Disease Research, or American Cancer Society, you can do this thru our website at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com
Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
