Fox Creek’s Colin Trahan is AA Individual State Champion

Fox Creek golfer Colin Trahan left the links at Mount Vintage in second place having shot a 72 on the first day of the SCHSL AA Golf Tournament. A young golfer named Rye Tift was leading and had just conquered Mt. Vintage with a blistering 70. Little did anyone know what Mr. Trahan had in store for the deciding round. It did not take long to realize that Colin was on fire. Birdies on 1, 6 and 8 signaled all in the contest to move out of the way. The Predator made the turn and scorched the 10thand 17thon his march to a personal best on his home course of 67 and a 5 stroke State Championship./