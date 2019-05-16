Maggie Massey Wins 400m Hurdles State Championship

Pictured above is Strom Thurmond’s Maggie Massey receiving her State Championship Medal for 1stplace in the 400 meter hurdles.

Take All Region selections for the 400 meter hurdles in 2017 and 2018, mix it with 97% first place finishes in 400 meter hurdles overall, bake for five years and what do you get? South Carolina’s 400 Meter Hurdles State Champion Maggie Massey. The multi-talented State Champion Hurdler signed earlier this year to play softball for Anderson University. She has been a member of the track team since eighth grade and qualified for the state track meet in 100 meter and 400 meter hurdles for three years culminating in this year’s championship dash. Strom Thurmond’s Head Track and Field Coach, Leroy Collier has pointed out, on numerous occasions, how extremely hard the State Champion works in her athletic and academic endeavors. “I am proud of Maggie and her accomplishment, and she is an absolute pleasure and honor to coach,” stated Coach Collier. Along with her State Championship Maggie has collected All Region High Jump and All Region 100 Meter Hurdles Honors. The Strom Thurmond Senior is the daughter of Doug and Dr. Tami Massey of Edgefield..