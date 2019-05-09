Midlands DAR Chapters Visit Edgefield 

Thank you Midlands DAR chapters for coming out for a day in Edgefield. The day began with light clean up at Willowbrook Cemetery, followed by a tour of Edgefield’s Phoenix Factory’s Old Edgefield Pottery. Lunch was enjoyed by all at Park Row Market No. 1. The day wrapped up with a guided tour of Willowbrook Cemetery highlighting South Carolina DAR First State Regent Rebecca Pickens, andFounding Regent of Old 96 Chapter, Agatha Abney Woodson. (Submitted)

